Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,575 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.