FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 400 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,070,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,684 shares of company stock worth $4,474,776. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

