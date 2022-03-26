Sepio Capital LP Sells 281 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $703.36 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.15 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $665.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

