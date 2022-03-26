Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $39.60

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $38.06. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 13,288 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
