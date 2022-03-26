Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $39.60

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $38.06. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 13,288 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

