Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $30.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

