Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ABN Amro

ABN Amro cut shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. ABN Amro currently has $6.41 price target on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded Atlas Arteria to a hold rating and set a $6.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.
OTCMKTS:MAQAF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
