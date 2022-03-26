The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSTGF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

