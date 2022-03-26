Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $4.55 on Friday. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

