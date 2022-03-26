Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Decreases By 97.6%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.64) to GBX 640 ($8.43) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.94 on Friday. British Land has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

