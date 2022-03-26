TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 650,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

