Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 92.1%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CEOS opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
CeCors Company Profile (Get Rating)
