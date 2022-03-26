Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 92.1%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEOS opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

