Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
OXM opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
