LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in LiveVox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.10 on Friday. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

