Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. Samsara has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

