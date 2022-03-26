Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

