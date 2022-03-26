The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $188.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.