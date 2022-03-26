Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,369,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

