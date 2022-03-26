Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$5.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.00.
KHTRF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
