Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$5.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.00.

KHTRF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

