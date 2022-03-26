Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

