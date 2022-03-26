CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Upgraded to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS:CMPUY opened at $59.09 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.