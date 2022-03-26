Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTRUY. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

DTRUY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

