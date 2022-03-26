TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

TELA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 619,460 shares of company stock worth $7,421,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

