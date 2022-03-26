Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24.

On Thursday, January 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 117.6% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

