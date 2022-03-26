Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.