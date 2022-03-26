Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Nick Lane Sells 25,725 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQH opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

