Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Nick Lane Sells 25,725 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EQH opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.
About Equitable (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.