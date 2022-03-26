Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $26,316,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

