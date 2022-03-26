Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $26,316,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
