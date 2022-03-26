INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 7,026 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $737.04 million, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

