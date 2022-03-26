Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Purchases $11,200.00 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) Director Joseph David Freedman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph David Freedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Cat alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Joseph David Freedman bought 1,500 shares of Red Cat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550.00.

Red Cat stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.