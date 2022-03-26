Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $382.50.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.17. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $117.84 and a 12 month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

