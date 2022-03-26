Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

STWRY stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

