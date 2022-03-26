J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 362,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

