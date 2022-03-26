Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.84.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$13.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 305.19%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

