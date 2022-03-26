Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 4.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

