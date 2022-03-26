J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,488 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.04.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

