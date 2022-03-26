J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $867,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

