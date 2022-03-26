J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

