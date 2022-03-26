The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

