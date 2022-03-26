Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 119.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.