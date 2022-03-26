Reviewing Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) and Its Rivals

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -9.17 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.12

Alignment Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alignment Healthcare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1133 2303 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 98.00%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare competitors beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada. It also coordinates and provides covered health care services, including professional, institutional, and ancillary services to members enrolled in certain benefit plans of unaffiliated Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

