Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.52.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$10.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.