Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.07.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$8.46 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$8.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

