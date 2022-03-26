Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.68

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 13944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.