Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 6.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. 112,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,155,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

