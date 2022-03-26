Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 6.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. 112,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,155,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.