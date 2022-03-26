Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Up 4.9%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05. 31,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,194,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of research firms have commented on OUST. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

In other Ouster news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 498,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.