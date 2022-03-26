American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 118,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,654 shares.The stock last traded at $232.36 and had previously closed at $234.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

