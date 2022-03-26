Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $15.45. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 11,891 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

