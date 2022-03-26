Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $46.59 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,524 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

