Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,142,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

