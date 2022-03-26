Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 43,243 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The stock has a market cap of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

