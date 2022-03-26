Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director David Harquail Sells 28,053 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$196.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$184.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$177.26. The firm has a market cap of C$37.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$154.40 and a 1 year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

